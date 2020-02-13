South African state airline SA Express under bankruptcy protection

South African state airline SA Express is under a form of bankruptcy protection known as business rescue, a spokeswoman for the airline said on Thursday.

SA Express is a separate business to embattled state carrier South African Airways (SAA), which entered business rescue in December.

"The business rescue process is well-coordinated with no disruptions to customers and employees," SA Express said in a statement.

