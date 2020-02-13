2 militants killed in Pakistan's KPK

Two suspected militants were killed in a shoot-out with the police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, officials said. Based on a tip-off on the presence of militants in Bagwani area of Dera Ismail Khan district, the police launched a search operation in the district near its border to tribal South Waziristan district.

During the search, the police signaled two persons on a motorcycle to stop but they tried to escape. After a short distance, the motorcycle-borne men started firing at the police, a regional police officer said. Both militants were killed in the firing which went on for 15 minutes, he said. A pistol, cartridges and hand grenades were recovered from the militants, who were identified as Naveed and Waqar. The deceased were wanted for various crimes.

