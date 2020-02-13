Russia tells Turkey to refrain from provocative statements on Syria
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday called on Turkey to refrain from making provocative statements about events in Syria amid rising tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib.
The ministry said it was "perplexed" by comments made by the chairman of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist partner party who, it said, had tried to hold Russia and Syria's government responsible for the death of Turkish servicemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Russia
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Turkish
- Idlib
ALSO READ
Syrian troops capture key town in rebel-held Idlib province
Russia says it is working on virus vaccine together with China
Russian PM orders watchdog to draw up plan to prevent virus spread
UPDATE 1-Russia and China are working on virus vaccine - consulate
Russian airline suspends flights to Europe over coronavirus