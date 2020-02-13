Regime offensive in NW Syria displaces more than 800,000: UN

A Russia-backed Syrian regime offensive on the last major rebel bastion in the country's northwest has displaced more than 800,000 people since December, the United Nations said on Thursday.

"Of the more than 800,000 people who have been displaced in northwest Syria from 1 December 2019 to 12 February 2020, some 60 percent are estimated to be children," said the United Nation's humanitarian coordination office, OCHA.

