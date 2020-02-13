Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron urges 'fight of century' after visit to retreating glacier

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chamonix
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:42 IST
Macron urges 'fight of century' after visit to retreating glacier
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged the "fight of the century" to combat climate change and preserve the environment, as he visited an iconic Alpine glacier at risk from global warming. Macron is keen to burnish his green credentials as he begins the road towards 2022 presidential elections although sceptics have not always been impressed by his ambitious environmental rhetoric.

On a high-profile visit to the foot of Mont Blanc, France's highest mountain, in the heart of the Alps, Macron was taken to the Mer de Glace ("Sea of Ice"), a valley glacier which has awed travellers for centuries. Marching through the glacier on a special walkway, Macron inspected a natural wonder that has receded by 8-10 metres (26 to 32 feet) annually or two kilometres (1.2 miles) since 1850.

"I did not expect a melting as quick as this. It leaves a huge impression. You see how the failure to take decisions has resulted in that," the president said. Reverting later to a suit and tie for a speech in the Alpine resort of Chamonix, Macron said the search for a new way for humans to live that leaves less impact on the environment "will be the fight of the century".

But Macron -- who has on occasion sparred with activists including Sweden's Greta Thunberg -- insisted that protecting the environment was not in conflict with economic development. "We need to show that this strategy is compatible with economic progress because this is the strategy in which I believe," he added.

Urging no stigmatisation of agriculture, Macron added: "We will only succeed in this struggle if we bring everyone together. This has not always been our strong point in this country." He said the fight to save biodiversity is "indivisible" from the fight against global warming. Macron is keen to make the environment a key theme of the second half of his mandate as he emerges from a bruising standoff with unions over pension reform.

However, not all of his moves in the area have met with success and his speech in Chamonix contained no new major announcements. His first appointment as environment minister, celebrity environmentalist Nicolas Hulot, quit during a live radio interview in August 2018, saying his cabinet colleagues were doing too little to tackle the climate emergency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Melli to replace injured Ayton in Rising Stars game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli will replaced injured Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton on the World Team for Fridays NBA Rising Stars contest in Chicago. Melli, a 29-year-old rookie from Italy, is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 reb...

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...

Odisha govt approves 8 investment proposals worth Rs 1609 crore

Odisha government has approved eight investment proposals worth Rs 1,609.49 crore in the 89th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy on Thursday. Thes...

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch; arms, ammunition seized

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. Police, along with the 39 Romeo Force, launched a cordon-and-search operation at Kunaiyan in Poonch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020