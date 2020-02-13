Iran will strike U.S., Israel if they make the slightest mistake- Iran Guards commander
Iran will strike the United States and Israel if they make the slightest mistake, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.
"If you make the slightest error, we will hit both of you," Major General Hossein Salami said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- United States
- Hossein Salami
- Israel
- TV
- Revolutionary Guards
ALSO READ
16 more US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after Iranian missile attack
U.S. says 50 troops now diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after Iran strike
Iranian Foreign Minister calls Middle East plan 'nightmare for region'
US troops injured in Iran missile strike rises to 50: Pentagon
Iran's Khamenei says Trump's Middle East peace plan is doomed to fail