Iran will strike U.S., Israel if they make the slightest mistake- Iran Guards commander

Iran will strike the United States and Israel if they make the slightest mistake, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

"If you make the slightest error, we will hit both of you," Major General Hossein Salami said.

