Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali troops return to key northern city after six-year absence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:39 IST
Mali troops return to key northern city after six-year absence

More than 200 Malian troops reached the northern city of Kidal on Thursday, the army said, in the military's first permanent deployment there since being chased out by Tuareg separatist rebels in 2014. Photos shared by the U.N.'s peacekeeping mission showed state governor Sidi Mohamed Ag Ichrach welcoming the army convoy to Kidal, the epicentre of repeated rebellions by semi-nomadic Tuaregs seeking an independent state called Azawad.

It marks a symbolic victory for the government's efforts to restore state authority in northern Mali and implement a 2015 peace deal with the rebels that promised greater local autonomy in exchange for the return of state forces. "I confirm the army has arrived in Kidal. They got there without any problem," army spokesman Diarran Kone said.

A detachment of 240 soldiers - one-third each drawn from existing army ranks, former separatist rebels and pro-government militiamen - set out by road from the northern city of Gao on Monday. In a sign of the precarious security situation, peacekeepers and helicopters from the U.N. mission in Mali had been deployed to accompany the convoy, while the foreign minister tweeted on Monday that "all of Mali is holding its breath".

The most recent Tuareg insurrection, in 2012, led to the takeover of Mali's entire desert north by the rebels and loosely aligned Islamist militants, before French forces intervened the following year to beat back the jihadists. But large swathes of the desert north have remained beyond the government's full control. Malian forces were forced to flee Kidal in 2014 after gun battles broke out during a visit by the prime minister, killing 50 soldiers.

Squabbling among the parties has slowed implementation of the 2015 deal. The political upheaval has complicated Western-backed efforts to combat jihadists linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, who have stepped up their attacks in Mali and neighbouring countries. In all, 428 soldiers will be deployed across the Kidal region in the coming days, officials say, and the army presence should be progressively extended to other parts of the north, where the state's authority is weak.

"We have worked a lot to arrive at this result," said Almou Ag Mohamed, the spokesman for the CMA separatist coalition. "We are talking a lot about Kidal today but the deployment of this army has to be done in Timbuktu, Gao and ... Menaka." Ibrahim Maiga, a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) think-tank, said the army's return to Kidal was highly symbolic but its true import remained to be seen.

"I think that this is above all a test of the good faith of the actors," said Maiga. "I see it much more as a test than a turning point or decisive step."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Missed call? Counting the cost of no-show Mobile World Congress

For an event meant to showcase the power of telecoms, cancelling this years Mobile World Congress in Barcelona without a back-up plan has perplexed many in the trillion-dollar sector. Wednesdays decision to call off the telecoms industrys b...

UPDATE 2-Spike in China virus cases doesn't show big shift in epidemic -WHO

The spike in cases reported from China reflects reclassifying a backlog of suspect cases using patients chest images and not necessarily the tip of an iceberg of a wider epidemic, a top World Health Organization official said on Thursday. M...

UPDATE 2-U.S. reports 15th coronavirus case; White House bashes China's response

U.S. health officials reported a 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday as the White House criticized Chinas lack of transparency and response to the outbreak.The latest U.S. case came from a patient who was amo...

Assam govt's approval of transgender policy to benefit our community, says Swati Bidhan Baruah

The approval of the Transgender policy by Assam Cabinet will help in the upliftment of the community, said Swati Bidhan Baruah, the first judge from the community in the state. This has come after a long 10-year struggle. In 2018, the Assam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020