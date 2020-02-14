Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise industry gives Asia a wide berth as it seeks to limit coronavirus risks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 13:08 IST
Cruise industry gives Asia a wide berth as it seeks to limit coronavirus risks

The plight of the cruise ship off Japan with more than 200 coronavirus infections and the shunning of another by five ports despite no known cases has led to a sharp change in tack for an industry in shock: avoid Asia.

To that end, many cruises in the region are being cancelled while others currently sailing are being re-routed, skipping originally scheduled stops in China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on Thursday cancelled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia after calling off eight trips to China last week. It joined industry leader Carnival Corp in warning that full-year earnings would be hit by the epidemic.

"It is important that every organization acts responsibly, and we have already taken aggressive steps to minimize risk through boarding restrictions and itinerary changes," CEO Richard Fain said in a statement. The flu-like virus has so far claimed 1,380 lives with the total number of infections at more than 63,000, most of them in China.

Asia accounts for just some 10% of the global cruise industry, according to the Cruise Lines International Association. But the fear is that the negative headlines generated by the predicament of the Diamond Princess ship off Japan - the location of the most new coronavirus infections outside China - as well as by the two-week shunning of the MS Westerdam will spill over to the entire industry.

"While the early impact due to concerns about the coronavirus is mainly related to Asia, recent bookings for our broader business have also been softer," Royal Caribbean said in its statement. The Cruise Lines International Association said it was confident in its members' "resilience and ability to overcome current challenges over the long-term".

RESCHEDULED STOPS Ships re-routing include the Cunard Line's Queen Mary 2, owned by Carnival, which has cancelled a stop in Singapore scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and is sailing straight to Fremantle, Australia.

Another Cunard ship, the Queen Elizabeth, called off stops in Hong Kong and Shanghai through April 4. Its revised itinerary has yet to be announced. Both Royal Caribbean and Carnival have introduced enhanced safety measures, denying permission to board to planned guests who have been through mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau in the preceding two weeks and initiating mandatory health screenings of other guests who may be at risk due to their travel history.

The Norwegian Spirit liner will no longer conclude its March cruise in Singapore but will end in Greece, and its Asia itineraries from April through Dec. 2020 have also been cancelled, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said. Similarly, P&O Cruises' Arcadia liner has removed stops in Shanghai and Hong Kong in March, although it has yet to announce alternative ports.

Fears about the impact of the outbreak have driven sharp slides in the shares of the industry's top three liners, which together had some $34 billion in revenue in 2018. Both Carnival and Royal Caribbean have seen their shares lose about 15% for the year to date, while Norwegian Cruise Line has fallen 8.5%.

The MS Westerdam was finally allowed to dock in Cambodia on Thursday and passengers began disembarking on Friday. The Diamond Princess cruise ship, also owned by Carnival and which has been quarantined since it arrived in Yokohama on Feb. 3, now has 218 cases among its 3,500 passengers and crew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73 pc to Rs 35.61 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Brian Tyree Henry is playing MCU's first gay superhero in 'Eternals', claims co-star

Actor Brian Tyree Henrys Phastos in Marvel Studios big budget film The Eternals will be the first LGBTQ character of the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU, his co-star Haaz Sleiman has revealed. Henry, best known for starring in movies such as ...

Pool car falls into ditch in West Bengal, 14 students injured

A pool car carrying primary school students fell into a water-filled ditch near Kamdebpurin Hooghly district on Friday, injuring 14 children, police said.Two students, who suffered serious injuries in the mishap, are being brought to Kolkat...

NIA failed to nab Pulwama attack culprits, shielding Davinder Singh: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said that National Investigation Agency NIA failed to nab the culprits of Pulwama terror attack even after a year. She also accused the investigation agency of sheltering suspende...

Shah chairs high-level meet to review status of 'Bharat Ke Veer'

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the status of Bharat Ke Veer fund-raising initiative by his Ministry on behalf of members of the Indian paramilitary forces, is currently underway.Border Security Force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020