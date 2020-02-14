Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean TV 'reunites' mother with dead daughter in VR show

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:04 IST
South Korean TV 'reunites' mother with dead daughter in VR show

Seoul, Feb 14 (AFP) A tearful reunion between a mother and her dead daughter via advanced virtual reality for a South Korean television has become an online hit, triggering fierce debate about voyeurism and exploitation. The footage began with the girl -- who died of leukaemia in 2016 -- emerging from behind a pile of wood in a park, as if playing hide-and-seek.

"Mum, where have you been?" she asks. "I've missed you a lot. Have you missed me?" Tears streaming down her face, Jang Ji-sung reached out towards her, wracked with emotion. "I have missed you Na-yeon," she told the computer-generated six-year-old, her hands moving to stroke her hair.

But in the real world, Jang was standing in front of a studio green screen, wearing a virtual reality headset and touch-sensitive gloves, her daughter's ashes in a locket around her neck. At times the camera cut to Jang's watching husband and their three surviving children, wiping away tears of their own.

A nine-minute clip of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) documentary "I met you" has been watched more than 13 million times in a week on Youtube. Many viewers offered Jang their sympathy and support for the concept.

"My mother unexpectedly passed away two years ago and I wish I could meet her through virtual reality," said one. But media columnist Park Sang-hyun said the documentary amounted to exploitation of personal pain.

"It's understandable a grief-stricken mother would wish to meet her late daughter. I would do the same," he told AFP. "The problem lies in that the broadcaster has taken advantage of a vulnerable mother who lost a child for sake of the viewer ratings." "If the mother had been counselled before the filming," he added, "I wonder what kind of a psychiatrist would approve this." - It took eight months of filming and programming to create the virtual Na-yeon, but the makers of the documentary insisted the broadcast was intended to "console the family" rather than promote virtual reality in ultra-wired South Korea.

The technology presented a "new way to keep loved ones in memory", one of the producers told reporters. Jang herself -- who has her daughter's name and date of birth tattooed on her arm in memory -- hoped the programme could "console" others who had lost loved ones.

"Even though it was a very brief... I was really happy in the moment," she wrote on her blog -- which she has since turned private. During the broadcast the two sat at a table to celebrate Na-yeon's missing birthdays, singing "happy birthday" together.

Before blowing out the candles, Na-yeon made a birthday wish: "I want my mother to stop crying." (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus threat to Tokyo Olympics: Authorities prepare for 'big communication job'

HIGHLIGHTSIOC coordination commission chief admitted Friday they face a very big communications job to soothe concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.He insisted that there was no danger of Tokyo 2020 being canceled or moved due to coronavir...

Celebrating life and love fuels my creativity: Manish Arora

Fashion designer Manish Arora, who has always been vocal about his support for the LGBTQIA community, says his passion for diversity drives him to create gender-fluid and inclusive fashion. According to Arora, it is important for an artiste...

I don't believe Kejriwal was called terrorist without Shah's knowledge: Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said that he does not believe that the controversial remarks made by BJP leaders during the Delhi Assembly election did not have the approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He himself uses such ag...

Renault reports first net losses in decade for 2019

Paris, Feb 14 AFP French carmaker Renault said Friday it went into the red last year for the first time in a decade on lower sales and a falling contribution from its Japanese partner Nissan. Renault said in a statement it suffered net loss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020