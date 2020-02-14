Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU asks India to swiftly lift restrictions imposed in J-K

Acknowledging that Indian government has taken positive steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, the European Union (EU) on Friday said that the remaining restrictions, notably on internet access and mobile services, which were imposed in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 should be "lifted swiftly".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:39 IST
EU asks India to swiftly lift restrictions imposed in J-K
European Union and Indian flags . Image Credit: ANI

Acknowledging that Indian government has taken positive steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, the European Union (EU) on Friday said that the remaining restrictions, notably on internet access and mobile services, which were imposed in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 should be "lifted swiftly". EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Virginie Battu-Henriksson made the remark following a two-day visit by 25 foreign envoys including representatives by the EU to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The visit presented a welcome opportunity to see the situation on the ground and to interact with local interlocutors," said Henriksson in a statement. "The visit confirmed that the Government of India has taken positive steps to restore normalcy. Some restrictions remain, notably on internet access and mobile services, and some political leaders are still in detention. While we recognise the serious security concerns, it is important that the remaining restrictions be lifted swiftly," she added.

The second batch of foreign envoys, including those from Germany, France and Mexico, visited the newly-formed Union Territory on February 12-13 to witness the ground situation in the region six months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The group comprises representatives from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, they held meetings with Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir Justice Gita Mittal and Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu Envoys also met more than 100 members of civil society from across the section of Kashmir including engineers, doctors, lawyers, and students. Civil society members told envoys that internet blockage continues to remain an obstacle in the restoration of full normalcy and they believe that full Internet should be restored. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawla's plea and lists it for hearing on February 19.

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawlas plea and lists it for hearing on February 19....

Delhi airport starts doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service for Terminal 3

The Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday announced that it has started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3. This service will also be extended to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the ai...

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on ...

Coronavirus: DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries.

Coronavirus DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020