Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tractors snarl Valencia as farmers demand fair prices

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:11 IST
Tractors snarl Valencia as farmers demand fair prices

Madrid, Feb 14 (AFP) Thousands of Spanish farmers were out protesting on Friday, their tractors gridlocking the streets of Spain's third-largest city as they demanded "fair prices" for their products. Since the end of January, thousands of farmers and livestock breeders have joined a growing wave of protest over low prices and rising production costs which unions say have eroded profitability across the sector.

During the late morning, thousands of demonstrators and hundreds of tractors brought the coastal city of Valencia to a halt, with tractors also blocking many roads in the southern Andalusia region. Other rallies were taking place in Asturias in the north as well as in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

"We provide food. The politicians are starving us to death," read one of many banners waved by the demonstrators. "Spanish agriculture in danger of extinction" said another. Others warned: "The countryside and the rural way of life is dying". Called by the sector's main unions, the protests are a collective cry for "prices that are just and fair," Carmen Quintero, a COAG union official in the Cordoba area, told Spain's public radio.

"People from the country want to be able to make a living from their work, they want to keep on living in villages so that these villages remain alive," she said. "There is no other way than going on the warpath." Unions blame a combination of factors, pointing the finger at big distributors for putting unnecessary pressure on prices and leaving producers with a pittance; cheap competition from outside the European Union; and the government's move to raise the minimum wage.

Deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, who is responsible for social rights, and Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz were to meet with union representatives on Friday. Agriculture Minister Luis Planas on Thursday met with low-cost German discounter Lidl and was to hold talks later on Friday with its low-cost Spanish rival Mercadona which has been accused of choking producers with its pressure on prices.

Unions say the worst-hit sectors are those growing fruit and vegetables, but olive producers have been struggling since October with US tariffs. Spain is the world's top producer of olive oil. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syrias northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement has spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.A rebel military so...

Indian men edge out Thailand 3-2 to enter semifinals of Asia Team Championships

The Indian mens team assured itself of a medal after progressing to the semifinals with a thrilling 3-2 win over Thailand at the Badminton Asia Team Championships here on Friday. After star shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and B Sai Praneeth face...

BJP holds meetings to review party's debacle in Delhi Assembly polls

BJP leaders held a series of marathon meetings on Friday and cited organisational shortcomings and inadequacies of campaigning as reasons behind the partys poor performance in the Delhi Assembly polls. The meetings were attended by Delhi BJ...

Mamata jibe at Shah over disapproval of "goli maro" comment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at Union Home MinisterAmit Shah for his disapproval of slogans like goli maro during the Delhi election campaign, saying it was asinconsequential as doctor coming after the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020