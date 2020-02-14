US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war crimes

Washington, Feb 14 (AFP) The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to Sri Lanka's army chief over "credible" evidence of human rights violations in the bloody 2009 finale to the civil war.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, whose appointment last year drew wide international criticism, will be ineligible to visit the United States, as will his immediate family, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. (AFP) MRJ

