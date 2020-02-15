Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inaugurate India Pavillion at Gulfood 2020 in Dubai

A high-level Indian delegation, led by Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal, will visit Dubai from February 16-18 to attend the Gulfood 2020, the Indian Consulate here has said. Badal will inaugurate the India Pavillion at the event on Sunday.

Spread over 4,500 square metres, the pavillion will have more than 300 Indian companies will showcase a diverse array of food products. The government of India is being represented by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Tea Board India, Coffee Board India, Coconut Board of India and Cashew Export Promotion Council.

During her visit, Badal will meet UAE's minister of food security to discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of food processing. The approximate value of the food trade between India and UAE is USD 1.4 billion with the major exports from India to UAE being cereals, edible fruits and nuts, coffee, tea, spices, vegetables, sugar, meat, fish and dairy.

On February 17, she will address a business round table on the opportunities in the Indian food processing industry at the Indian Consulate. She will also meet select business organisations in the food processing and retail industry. India's food industry output is expected to reach USD 535 billion by 2025-26 and the country ranks first in milk, livestock, and millets production and second in fruits, vegetables and rice production.

However, only two per cent of the fruits and vegetables and 35 per cent of the milk production is processed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.