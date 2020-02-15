China's Hubei province reports 139 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 14

The number of new deaths in China's central Hubei province from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 139 as of Friday, the province's health commission said on its website on Saturday.

A further 2,420 cases had been detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 54,406.

