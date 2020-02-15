Left Menu
Nepal PM Oli's govt completes 2 years in power, says country on track to prosperity

  PTI
  Kathmandu
  15-02-2020
  • Created: 15-02-2020 15:40 IST
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said Nepal was moving towards becoming a prosperous and happy country with improved economic indicators and a slew of development works, on the occasion of his Nepal Communist Party government completing two years in power on Saturday. Addressing the Nepal Parliament, Oli said his government had delivered on fast economic progress and maintenance of law and order, and reducing poverty.

Over the past two years, the country has recorded 6.5 percent economic growth, which is 4 percent more than the previous decade's growth, the prime minister said. In the same period, per capita income had increased by 18 percent and poverty reduced by 1.5 percent, he said.

The Nepal Communist Party's two-year anniversary in power has brought stability to the country's politics, where in the last decade no government had completed even one year of being in power. Oli told the Parliament that the percentage of people below the poverty line had come down to 16.5 and the government was slowly realizing its slogan 'prosperous Nepal and happy Nepali'.

Exports increased by 26 percent, imports decreased by 4 percent and the trade deficit reduced by 6.1 percent over the past two years, he said. Enlisting other achievements, Oli said in the past two years 3,74,000 private houses had been built which were destroyed in the 2015 earthquake.

Over 2,600 school buildings and 300 government buildings and 325 archaeological structures were reconstructed in the same period, he said.

