Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey, Russia to discuss grave situation in Syria's Idlib

  • PTI
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 23:32 IST
Turkey, Russia to discuss grave situation in Syria's Idlib
Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Idlib province are scrambling to escape a widening, multi-front offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish delegation will travel to Russia on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib province amid mounting fears of a humanitarian disaster there, Turkey's foreign minister said. Hundreds of thousands of civilians in Idlib province are scrambling to escape a widening, multi-front offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

"What matters is today around 1 million people from Idlib have been moving towards our border," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement Saturday after a phone call with US President Donald Trump in which they discussed Syria and other topics. "We are already hosting 3.5-4 million people. Unfortunately, we are not in a position of accepting this another 1 million." Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said after meeting his German counterpart on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that 2 million people could head for Turkey's border with Syria if no cease-fire is achieved.

He said a Turkish delegation was due to visit Moscow on Monday to talk discuss the situation in Idlib, much of which remains in rebel hands. The meeting follows previous visits by a Russian delegation to Ankara. Russia supports Assad, while Turkey backs the opposition. "There are already people coming to our border and, with Germany's support, we are going to build temporary shelters but these are temporary solutions," Cavusoglu said.

"We need a cease-fire." German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he pushed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who was also in Munich, for Russia to lean on Assad's government to stop the fighting. "We are very worried that this is going become a humanitarian catastrophe if the fighting there doesn't stop," he said.

Cavusoglu said later Saturday he held a positive meeting with Lavrov. The Russian foreign minister told the Munich conference after that meeting that parts of Idlib remain "one of the last hotbeds of terrorism, at least the only one on the west bank of the Euphrates."

Lavrov said that agreements between Moscow and Ankara "imply both a cease-fire and a demilitarized zone, but most importantly drawing a line between the normal opposition and terrorists." "These agreements do not mean the hard fighting against the terrorist the threat will stop," he said. Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, said at a news conference that Russia is the key to stopping the crisis since it provides the Syrian government with aerial support.

"Russia offers various excuses," he said. Roth acknowledged the presence of thousands of jihadists in Idlib but said: "that does not justify the indiscriminate bombardment of the civilian population."

"What is needed now as a matter of humanitarian concern for the people of Idlib and as a matter of basic avoidance of another refugee crisis, is firm pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to stop," he said. He urged Europe to exert that pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle

The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuel...

DCW to ensure education and rehabilitation of Unnao rape survivor

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi. The DCW made the promise after womens panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the s...

WBPCB bans use of loudspeaker during secondary, higher secondary exams

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. The secondary Madhyamik examination will b...

A's acquire RHP Smith from Giants

The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Burch Smith on Saturday in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, who had designated the pitcher for assignment Monday. Smith, 29, had a 2.08 ERA in 10 appearances with the Giants last season afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020