Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal evacuates 175 citizens, mostly students, from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 10:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 10:00 IST
Nepal evacuates 175 citizens, mostly students, from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak
Nepal sends domestic air carrier AIRBUS-A330 aircraft to Wuhan to evacuate Nepali citizens. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Sunday evacuated 175 of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, an official said, after protests by parents of students studying in the city.

A plane operated by state-owned Nepal Airlines carrying 134 men and 41 women, mostly students, landed at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport before dawn, Health Ministry spokesman Mahendra Shrestha said. All evacuees will be held in quarantine for two weeks in the nearby town of Bhaktapur.

"They will be under the close observation of doctors in quarantine and will be allowed to join their families if found healthy after two weeks," Shrestha told Reuters. Last week parents protested in front of the Health Ministry demanding that Nepali students in Wuhan be brought home sooner. The government said delays were due to the time needed to prepare buildings to keep the returnees in quarantine.

Nepal has only one confirmed case of coronavirus so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Concerns raised over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha

Expressing concerns over rising cases of temple thefts in Odisha and illegal exports of idols, non-profit INTACH urged the government for framing a holistic policy and taking legal measures to deal with the menace. The organizations state c...

Kiren Rijiju runs with ITBP personnel as part of Fit India movement

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday ran with Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel as part of the Fit India Movement and felicitated the winners. The minister is on a visit to Auli to support ITBP Mountaineering And Skiing Inst...

Syed Ali Shah Geelani stable, condition improving: Doctors

The condition of ailing separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani is improving, doctors said on Sunday. He Geelani is stable, though he continues to suffer from chest infection. In fact, he is recovering and is better than before, a senior do...

Punjab Governor visits vintage car rally in Gurugram

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Sunday visited the vintage car rally in Gurugram. The event featured over 150 vintage cars from all across the world.I have a lot of interest in exploring vintage cars. Here, cars are as old as 50 and 100...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020