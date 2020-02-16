Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France SHANGHAI - The number of new cases of a coronavirus in China fell slightly on Sunday, more than three weeks after the outbreak’s epicenter was locked down, and a Chinese tourist died from the virus in France, the first fatality in Europe.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY/ Turkey denies flouting agreement with Russia in Syria's Idlib province

ANKARA/MOSCOW - Turkey dismissed on Saturday Russian accusations that it has flouted de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran in Syria’s Idlib province, and threatened to take military action in the area if diplomatic efforts with Moscow fail. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN/ 'Disown them:' Biden criticizes Sanders for supporters' online attacks

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday criticized the conduct of online supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders, saying his rival for the Democratic nomination for president has “some accountability.” CHINA-HEALTH-USA-DISCRIMINATION/

Fake flyers and face-mask fear: California fights coronavirus discrimination A flyer in Los Angeles’ Carson area, with a fake seal of the World Health Organization, tells residents to avoid Asian-American businesses because of a coronavirus outbreak. A Los Angeles middle schooler is beaten and hospitalized after students say he is as an Asian-American with coronavirus.

BUSINESS USA-CHINA-AIRCRAFT/

U.S. weighs blocking GE engine sales for China's new airplane: sources The U.S. government is considering whether to stop General Electric Co from continuing to supply engines for a new Chinese passenger jet, according to people familiar with the matter, casting uncertainty over China’s efforts to enter the civil aviation market.

GERMANY-SECURITY-FACEBOOK/ Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg

MUNICH - Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between the existing rules used for the telecoms and media industries, Facebook (FB.O) CEO Mark Zuckerberg told global leaders and security chiefs on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ New York prosecutor says former movie producer Weinstein abused his power

NEW YORK - New York prosecutors told jurors that Harvey Weinstein abused his power and pushed back against claims by the former Hollywood producer’s defense team that his accusers were not credible. FASHION-LONDON/

Hand sanitizers as London Fashion Week opens amid coronavirus disruption LONDON - Hand sanitizers and face masks were the new must-have accessories as London Fashion Week opened on Friday, in what was expected to be a subdued gathering hit by the absence of many Chinese attendees because of coronavirus.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI/

Manchester City's appeal may focus heavily on process of UEFA probe MANCHESTER, England - Facing a costly and damaging two-season ban from European football, English champions Manchester City will now turn to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in an appeal that is likely to focus heavily on procedure.

TENNIS-NEWYORK/ Edmund and Seppi to reprise Kiwi clash in Big Apple final

Briton Kyle Edmund and Italian Andreas Seppi will face off for the second time in a month when they contest the final of the New York Open on Sunday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN-CANADA (PIX)

Canada to evacuate passengers from virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship Canada has chartered a plane to evacuate its citizens onboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner docked in Yokohama, Japan, the Canadian government said in a statement late on Saturday.

16 Feb BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AIR CANADA-RESULTS/ (PIX) Air Canada expected to report higher revenues on strong customer demand

Air Canada is expected to report higher quarterly revenues on strong demand from passengers, but the grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX continues to pressure the airline on costs. 18 Feb

NUTRIEN-RESULTS/ Q4 2019 Nutrien Ltd Earnings Release

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien is expected to report a fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower demand for potash, and a weak global fertilizer market that has pushed down prices. Investors will look for commentary on the company's outlook for the year, and how it reaps benefit of the US-China phase one deal.

18 Feb CANADA-PIPELINE/

Documentaries and social media blitz aid Canada indigenous community in pipeline fight Sharing their stories of injustice and suffering via documentaries, and building a grassroots movement using social media platforms, the indigenous Wet'suwet'en community of Canada built strong momentum for their decades old anti-pipeline movement, putting their fight for lands-rights firmly on the national agenda

19 Feb KIRKLND LAK-RESULTS/

Q4 2019 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Earnings Release Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd is expected to report a rise in quarterly profit driven by higher output and an increase in prices of the yellow metal.

Investors will look for commentary on the company's plans post the Detour Gold acquisition and strategies for the year ahead. 19 Feb

CANADA-PIPELINE/ Canadian police tackle pipeline protesters with patience learning from past mistakes Canadian police facing indigenous blockades of major rail routes are much more reluctant to intervene physically than they were in the past, thanks to the legacy of two operations against aboriginal protests that are widely regarded as having been disastrously handled

20 Feb HUSKY ENERGY-RESULTS/

Canadian oil producer, refiner Husky Energy reports fourth-quarter results Canadian oil producer and refiner Husky Energy reports fourth-quarter results.

27 Feb

