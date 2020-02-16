Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka govt, opposition slam US' travel ban on Army chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:09 IST
Sri Lanka govt, opposition slam US' travel ban on Army chief
Image Credit: Flickr

Sri Lanka's ruling and opposition parties have strongly opposed the US move to impose a travel ban on the country's Army chief Lt Gen Shavendra Silva, saying America's decision was based on independently unverified information. The US last week imposed travel restrictions on Lt Gen Silva and his immediate family members over alleged gross violations of human rights during the final phase of the island nation's Civil War in 2009.

"Silva was only conducting a war against a designated terrorist group which was the LTTE. The US themselves named many organizations terrorist after 9/11 attacks," Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters. "The Foreign Ministry has issued a statement saying that we do not respect the move. As the government, we are taking steps to convey our stance and act in line with the contents of our statement," he added.

Gunawardena said US Ambassador to Lanka Alaina Teplitz has been summoned to the foreign ministry to discuss Colombo's response. Sajith Premadasa, the main opposition leader, echoed a similar view.

"Imposition of a travel ban on army commander Shavendra Silva and his immediate family is regrettable and unfortunate. He is one of the heroic field commanders who spearheaded the national effort to eradicate terrorism," Premadasa tweeted. "All of us stand by him and his family at this hour of need. As a country we shall always stand with the war heroes that brought about an end to 30 years of terrorism," he said.

Other opposition figures also said that Silva was doing his job as a battle commander and should therefore not be punished for fighting the LTTE. Lt Gen Silva, 55, was appointed as the Sri Lankan Army Commander last year and previously headed the Army's 58th Division in the final battle against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) rebels of the civil war in 2009. His brigade was accused of attacking civilians, hospitals and stopping humanitarian supplies to trapped Tamil civilians.

The Sri Lanka Army has denied the alleged rights abuses. After the brutal civil war ended, Silva served in New York as Sri Lanka's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Mission.

According to a United Nations report, some 45,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the last months of the war alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Crio.Do launches free programme for engineering students

Learning solutions provider Crio.Do, which raised USD 1 million in seed funding led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, on Sunday said it has rolled out a free product development program for engineering students in the country.The program...

Six-inch rod removed from back of 19-year-old

Doctors at a city hospital have removed a six-inch-long pointed iron rod that was lodged in the back of a 19-year-old man and had pierced through his internal organs up to his chest. Mukul was rushed to the emergency department of the hospi...

PM flags off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link

PM flags off IRCTCs Maha Kaal Express through video link....

Kejriwal takes jibe at Opposition over freebies, says 'love is free'

Taking a jibe at the Opposition for questioning him over free electricity, water and bus-rides for women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he loves his people and his love is for free. Some people say Kejriwal is giving e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020