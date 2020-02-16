Universal Studios Beijing to open to public as scheduled in 2021 -Beijing govt

The Universal Studios Beijing is expected to open to the public in May 2021 as scheduled despite the current coronavirus outbreak, an official at the Beijing municipal government told a news briefing on Sunday.

Construction of the theme park, the fifth such Universal Studios in the world, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, the official said.

