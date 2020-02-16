No casualties in rocket strike on Baghdad military base: US official

Baghdad [Iraq], Feb 16 (Sputnik/ANI): The rocket attack on a military base in Baghdad hosting troops of the international coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) has resulted in no casualties, spokesperson for the US-led coalition against the Islamic State, Colonel Myles Caggins said on Sunday.

"The Coalition confirms small rockets impacted the Iraqi base hosting @CJTFOIR troops in the International Zone, February 16 at 3:24 am (Iraq Time). No casualties. Investigation ongoing," Caggins said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the US-led coalition's base in Baghdad had been targeted by rockets. According to Al Arabiya broadcaster, explosions were heard near the US embassy in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital. (Sputnik/ANI)

