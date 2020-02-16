Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka asks US to review travel ban on its army chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:41 IST
Sri Lanka asks US to review travel ban on its army chief

Sri Lanka on Sunday asked the US to review its decision to impose a travel ban on its army chief Lt Gen Shavendra Silva, who has been accused of grave human rights abuses during the final phase of the country's civil war against the LTTE, and warned that America's move "unnecessarily complicates" bilateral ties. The US last week imposed travel restrictions on Lt Gen Silva and his immediate family members over alleged gross violations of human rights during the final phase of the military conflict that ended in 2009 with the killing of LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran.

US ambassador Alaina Teplitz was summoned by Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Sunday. Gunawardena conveyed to Teplitz Sri Lanka's strong objections on the imposition of travel restrictions by the US on Lt Gen Silva and his family.

He said that the move unnecessarily complicates the US-Sri Lanka relationship. Noting that Lt Gen Silva was one of the senior military officials who contributed significantly to liberate Sri Lanka from terrorism over a decade ago, the minister said it is disappointing that a foreign government should question the prerogative of a democratically elected President to call upon persons of proven expertise to hold key positions on national security related matters.

Noting that the designation was not based on independently verified information, the minister requested the United States to verify the authenticity of the sources of information. Gunawardena asked that the United States Government review its decision.

Ambassador Teplitz said that she would convey Sri Lanka's concerns to the US. Earlier, Sri Lanka's ruling and opposition parties strongly opposed the US move to impose a travel ban on Lt Gen Silva.

"Silva was only conducting a war against a designated terrorist group which was the LTTE. The US themselves named many organisations terrorist after 9/11 attacks," Gunawardena told reporters. Sajith Premadasa, the main opposition leader, echoed a similar view.

"Imposition of a travel ban on army commander Shavendra Silva and his immediate family is regrettable and unfortunate. He is one of the heroic field commanders who spearheaded the national effort to eradicate terrorism," Premadasa tweeted. "All of us stand by him and his family at this hour of need. As a country we shall always stand with the war heroes that brought about an end to 30 years of terrorism," he said.

Other opposition figures also said that Silva was doing his job as a battle commander and should therefore not be punished for fighting the LTTE. Lt Gen Silva, 55, was appointed as the Sri Lankan Army Commander last year and previously headed the Army's 58th Division in the final battle against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) rebels of the civil war in 2009.

His brigade was accused of attacking civilians, hospitals and stopping humanitarian supplies to trapped Tamil civilians. The Sri Lanka Army has denied the alleged rights abuses.

After the brutal civil war ended, Silva served in New York as Sri Lanka's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Mission. According to a United Nations report, some 45,000 Tamil civilians were killed in the last months of the war alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Knife attacker injures two in Moscow church

An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism. The man came running into the altar area of the church in central...

Kashi Mahakal Express to connect Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Kashi Vishwanath

Kashi Mahakal Express, third corporate passenger train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will connect religious places of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. According to an official statement, the superfast fully air-con...

South Wales residents rescued from Storm Dennis flood water

Residents had to be rescued after water poured into their homes in south Wales and the Welsh borders on Sunday as Storm Dennis caused the second day of disruption, with the Environment Agency saying it had issued a record number of flood wa...

Fadnavis challenges Shiv Sena to contest polls again, says will defeat ruling alliance

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena to contest polls again and claimed that his party will defeat the ruling alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. I challenge you Shiv Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020