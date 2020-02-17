Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 dead in DR Congo road crash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 02:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 02:46 IST
14 dead in DR Congo road crash
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 14 people died and some two dozen more were hurt when a lorry ploughed into vehicles and pedestrians in the Democratic Republic of Congo capital Kinshasa, police said. Citing witness accounts, Kinshasa public security chief Miguel Bagaya told AFP the lorry smashed into a taxi bus and other vehicles as well as pedestrians after its brakes failed on Sunday.

"To date, there are 14 dead and several injured. There could be more than 30 injured," Health Minister Eteni Longodo said after visiting the scene. "The government is here. We are taking care of the people. We shall ensure that everybody benefits from quality treatment," Longodo added.

Congolese often accuse the authorities of responding inadequately to such incidents. Interior Minister Gilbert Kankonde, who joined Longodo at the scene, said the government would seek to take "preventive measures" to crack down on speeding along a busy sloping stretch of road near the university.

Witness Joseph Enenge told UN-run Okapi radio he estimated the death toll at around 30 while another witness, Yasmine Lutonadio, told AFP that "there were so many dead, I just can't take it in." Enenge and Lutonadio said the lorry had hit around eight vehicles. AFPTV saw half a dozen shattered vehicles at the scene, including two minibuses and three cars.

Top Congo FM radio tweeted that the lorry was carrying a cargo of stones and hit "several vehicles and motorbikes", without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Islanders seek offense in the desert vs. Coyotes

The New York Islanders offensive woes didnt originate in Las Vegas. But the Islanders would be happy to have those issues stay in Vegas as they continue a Western Conference road trip on Monday at the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. It w...

UPDATE 3-Turkey says two killed in car bomb attack near Syria border

A car bomb attack by the Kurdish YPG militia killed two people and wounded five on Sunday in the northeastern Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the Turkish border, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement.The Arab town, from which Turk...

INSIGHT-Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

Nissans new CEO Makoto Uchida doesnt have time to work his way into the job. He is effectively on probation and has a matter of months to show he can revive the ailing automaker, according to three people familiar with the thinking of some ...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020