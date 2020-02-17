Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Virus spreads on cruise ship in Japan, U.S. passengers flying home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 03:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 03:54 IST
UPDATE 3-Virus spreads on cruise ship in Japan, U.S. passengers flying home

Hundreds of passengers were preparing to be evacuated from a cruise ship on Sunday after spending two weeks under quarantine off Japan over the coronavirus, with Americans flying home on chartered evacuation planes early Monday morning. Seventy more people were confirmed with the virus on board the Diamond Princess on Sunday, bringing the number of cases from the ship to 355, the most anywhere outside China.

The luxury cruise voyage with more than 3,000 passengers aboard was struck by the virus earlier this month, leaving them and crew in confinement. Two charter flights operated by Kalitta Air carrying a few hundred American passengers from the ship departed from Haneda Airport on Monday morning.

The airline was involved in previous U.S. evacuation operations prompted by the virus outbreak in China. Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong and Italy have followed the United States in announcing flights to bring home their citizens from the ship, which has been under quarantine since Feb. 3.

Countries have said passengers should be symptom-free to board the flights, and are likely to face quarantine on arrival. Gay Courter, one of the American passengers on one of the chartered flights, told Reuters they were flying to Travis Air Force Base in California, then would be sent to Omaha or San Antonio for another two week of quarantine on U.S. soil.

The other flight will land at Kelly Field Air Force Base, Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Courter was on the cruise with her husband to celebrate her 75th birthday.

Photographs from inside one of the charter flights showed a portable bio-containment unit and a U.S. health official in a protective suit. "Quarantine is necessary. This flight will be hell. Portapotties," Courter said, referring to the converted cargo plane she was in.

HAZMAT SUITS AND MASKS Another American passenger, Matthew Smith, posted photos on Twitter showing a fleet of more than 10 buses that took U.S. nationals from Yokohama port to the airport.

Smith said U.S. officials, dressed in full hazmat suits and face masks, had visited his room to check if he would disembark. He said he wanted to stay. The charter flights were the only option for eligible U.S. passengers to fly home until March 4 at the earliest, the U.S. embassy in Tokyo has said.

The ship, owned by Carnival Corp., has been held in Yokohama since a man who had disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus two weeks ago. The ship, once bustling with busy restaurants, game nights and Broadway-style shows, has been reduced to silence.

Those with the disease have been taken to hospital in Japan and no one from the ship has died. Around half of the guests onboard are from Japan. There were approximately 400 U.S. citizens on the ship, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo had said passengers and crew on board the ship were at high risk of exposure to the virus and it recommended its citizens get off and take one of the flights home. "This is a rapidly evolving situation and we are taking additional steps to assist U.S. citizens," it said.

All passengers were to be screened before being allowed on the chartered flights and everyone would be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival back in the United States. "No symptomatic or infected passengers will be allowed to board," it said.

Clyde Smith, 80, who was taken from the ship to a Tokyo hospital after testing positive for the virus, told Reuters on Sunday he had not been told if he would be allowed on a U.S. evacuation plane. Latest figures from Beijing on Sunday showed 68,500 cases of the illness and 1,665 deaths, mostly in Hubei province.

Japan detected six fresh cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, apart from those on the ship, the health ministry said, taking the total number of in-land infections to 59.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise; China says new cases slow

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were ...

China's Hubei reports 1,933 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 16

Chinas Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb. 16, the local health authority said on Monday.The Hubei health commission said the total number of cases in the province h...

FOCUS-Fast-food companies in China step up ‘contactless’ pickup, delivery as coronavirus rages

With the coronavirus outbreak in China continuing to spread, McDonalds Corp, Starbucks Corp and other fast-food companies are ramping up contactless pickup and delivery services to keep their workers and customers safe, the companies said.M...

Tennis-Edmund surges to victory in New York

Briton Kyle Edmund swept past Italys Andreas Seppi with a strong second set to win the New York Open and a second ATP Tour career title on Long Island on Sunday. After breaking a 5-5 first-set deadlock, Edmund lost only one game in the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020