China says WHO delegation to visit Beijing, Guangdong, Sichuan
China says a World Health Organization (WHO) delegation of experts will visit Beijing and the provinces of Guangdong and Sichuan from Feb. 17 onwards.
A spokesman for the National Health Commission announced the details of the visit at a media briefing Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
