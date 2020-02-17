Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU split over naval mission amid Libya arms embargo concerns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:57 IST
EU split over naval mission amid Libya arms embargo concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

A number of European Union countries are blocking a decision to resume a naval operation in the Mediterranean Sea over concerns that it might encourage migrants to set out from the Libyan coast in search of better lives in Europe, the EU's top diplomat said Monday. The naval mission, Operation Sophia, was launched in 2015 amid a wave of irregular migration from North Africa to Europe. The aim was to crack down on migrant smugglers and enforce a U.N. arms embargo on Libya.

But tension over how to distribute migrants picked up in the sea among EU member states, and claims that the naval presence might encourage smugglers, led Italy to block the deployment of further ships last year. It currently functions almost exclusively using aircraft and pilot-less drones. Austria too is opposing the return of warships.

"There are people who believe that more assessment has to be done to be sure that it's not going to produce a pull effect," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels as he arrived to chair a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers. "My analysis of the figures, the data, I am not convinced of that. But some believe it," Borrell said.

He did not name the countries concerned, but he cast doubt over whether the issue would be resolved this month, despite increasing international calls for help in ensuring that the arms embargo on Libya is respected. Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The arms embargo is routinely flouted.

A weak UN-recognised administration that now holds the capital of Tripoli and parts of the country's west is backed by Turkey, which recently sent thousands of soldiers to Libya, and to a lesser degree Qatar and Italy, as well as local militias. On the other side is a rival government in the east that supports self-styled General Khalifa Hifter, whose forces launched an offensive to capture Tripoli last April.

They are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, France, and Russia. Borrell said, "the situation on the ground is very, very bad." Ahead of Monday's talks, Borrell's services circulated a memo suggesting that Sophia should be renamed "Operation EU Active Surveillance."

It urged member countries to agree on whether gathering information on and upholding, the U.N. embargo should become the naval mission's "core task." Monitoring people smuggling would be relegated to a "supporting task" carried out from the air. The memo warned that "we run the risk that, short of concrete action, the EU will become irrelevant and others will continue to determine the development of events in Libya in ways that will not respond to our interests."

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said that the German-led political process "is not worth much if there is no control over the arms embargo and the troops that move around in Libya. That's why we have to watch the sea. It's a European obligation." Asselborn took aim in particular at Austria, which is also blocking the naval mission, saying: "it's too much, to abandon or break with our consensus just to avoid having to save a few people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Playing freely in nature may boost complex thinking, social skills in kids: Study

Any activity that gets children thinking and acting spontaneously outdoors without needing adult control can help them develop complex thinking abilities, social skills, and creativity, according to a review of studies that may lead to inno...

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Gunmen killed 24 men, including a church pastor, and kidnapped three others on Sunday in Burkina Faso, an official said. It was the latest attack against a religious leader in the increasingly unstable West African nation. The mayor of Boun...

SP, BSP, Congress stage walkout in UP Assembly

Opposition Samajwadi Party, the BSP and the Congress staged a walkout in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Monday as they accused the BJP-led state government of being insensitive towards Dalits following the recent caste clashes in Mangta vill...

There are huge implications of steel usage in railways, defense sectors: Pradhan

Union Minister for Steel and Petroleum Natural Gas, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Indian Steel Fostering Steel Usage in Railways Defence Sectors organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with Confederation of Indian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020