Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Macau casinos to resume operations from Feb 20 after suspension over virus fear

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Macau
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Macau casinos to resume operations from Feb 20 after suspension over virus fear
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, will allow casinos to resume operations from Feb. 20, after authorities imposed a two-week suspension to curb the spreading of the coronavirus, public broadcaster TDM reported on Monday, citing authorities.

The unprecedented halt of gaming operations started on Feb 5 and was due to end on Feb 19. Macau has not reported any new cases of the virus since Feb 4, authorities said. There have been 10 confirmed cases of the virus in total. Government services, which had mostly been suspended since the start of February, gradually resumed operations this week but authorities cautioned that residents needed to remain vigilant.

Macau's government has told casino operators, which include Sands China, Wynn Macau, SJM Holdings, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Resorts, they have 30 days to go back to full business, health officials said on Monday. While casinos have been given permission to operate, business is likely to be limited, say, executives, due to Macau's strict controls on visitor entry and curtailed transport links, including the suspension of ferry services from neighboring special administrative region Hong Kong.

Nearly 30 hotels, mostly joined to casinos, have been shuttered in the past two weeks due to the suspension. It was not immediately clear how quickly those operations, as well as other non-gaming amenities, would resume.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Kohli slips to 10th; Rahul, Rohit static in ICC T20I rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the 10th position but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained static at the second and 11th place respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday. Batting mainstay Kohli 673 points dropped dow...

Philippine banana group says coronavirus dampens exports to China

Work stoppages and market closures in China stemming from a coronavirus epidemic are hurting small- and medium-sized banana growers in the Philippines, the worlds second-largest exporter of the fruit, an industry group said on Monday. Mainl...

India's use of facial recognition tech during protests causes stir

When artist Rachita Taneja heads out to protest in New Delhi, she covers her face with a pollution mask, a hoodie or a scarf to reduce the risk of being identified by police facial recognition software. Police in the Indian capital and the ...

Playing freely in nature may boost complex thinking, social skills in kids: Study

Any activity that gets children thinking and acting spontaneously outdoors without needing adult control can help them develop complex thinking abilities, social skills, and creativity, according to a review of studies that may lead to inno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020