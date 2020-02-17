7 killed, 19 injured in blast near Quetta Press Club

At least seven people were killed and around 20 others were injured in an explosion near the Quetta Press Club located on Shahrah-i-Adalat on Monday, Balochistan government spokesman Liaqat Shahwani has confirmed. According to Quetta Civil Hospital spokesperson Waseem Baig, the blast went off when a demonstration was ongoing near the press club, Dawn News reported.

Several vehicles parked in the vicinity were also damaged due to the impact of the blast. Security personnel have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation. Officials added that the nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. (ANI)

