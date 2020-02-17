Left Menu
Designer Costelloe takes inspiration from London women heading to the gym

  Updated: 17-02-2020 20:31 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 20:21 IST
Designer Costelloe takes inspiration from London women heading to the gym
File photo Image Credit: Facebook / paulcostelloeofficial

Veteran Irish designer Paul Costelloe said he got the idea for his new collection as he watched women heading to the gym every morning in London, wearing trainers and other comfortable gear.

On Monday, the 74-year-old sent models down the London Fashion Week catwalk wearing wool coats and skirts, worn over tight, printed bodysuits. "Is it fashion? No. Is it in fashion? Yes," the designer said at the launch of his Fall/Winter 2020 line at London's Waldorf Hilton hotel.

"This is a collection very much of the woman going to the gym in the morning before she goes to work," he told Reuters. Yellows gave splashes of brightness to an otherwise muted palette of greys, blacks, and shades of blue – colors Costelloe said represented the winter weather in London.

Dresses came with puffed sleeves and flower prints and were accessorized with large statement earrings. Sparkly golden jackets and short or mini skirt combos were offered as an evening wear option.

Monday marked his 35th appearance at the London event. Costelloe said he had many more shows in him. "The only person I'm happy to ever look at is Giorgio Armani because he is ten years older than me, he is still working, not looking great, but still working so I'll follow in Giorgio Armani's footpath and keep going," he said.

Costelloe has a firm celebrity following but the designer said one stood above everyone else. "The first celebrity was Princess Diana. She was stunning. She was such a pleasure to dress," said Costelloe, who served as a personal designer to the late princess.

"That was my first celebrity and probably the best I'll ever have."

