Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's Balochistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:33 IST
8 killed in suicide bombing in Pakistan's Balochistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A powerful suspected suicide bombing at a religious rally in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province killed at least eight persons, including policemen, and injured 23 others on Monday, according to media reports. The bombing took place during the religious rally at the Quetta Press Club near the Shahrah-i-Adalat road. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity have also been damaged due to the impact of the blast, Dawn newspaper reported.

The attack came the same day UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Pakistan, termed the improved security situation in Pakistan as "absolutely remarkable". Security personnel have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search operation. Officials added that the nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained.

At least eight persons, including policemen, were killed and 23 others injured in the incident, Duniya News reported. No group took the responsibility for the attack but Baloch nationalists and the Taliban militants were involved in such attacks in the past.

Provincial home minister Zia Ullah Langu said that investigations by bomb disposal officers indicated that a suicide bomber carried out the attack, according to Duniya News. Quetta is the capital of Balochistan province, the country's largest but most sparsely populated province, rich in mineral resources and the route of much of the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured. Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai condemned the blast and said: "Such a cowardly attack can't weaken the morale of the nation and the security forces."

On January 10, a blast inside a mosque in Quetta's Satellite Town area during Friday evening prayers had claimed 15 lives and left 19 people injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CEC Sunil Arora names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission.

CEC Sunil Arora names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed JK Delimitation Commission....

Badal discusses investment opportunities with UAE

Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday met her UAE counterpart Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi and discussed about investment opportunities in the food sector. Badal met UAEs Minister of State for Foo...

Menstruation check: College principal, rector among 4 arrested

Police on Monday arrested four persons, including the principal of the Gujarat college where authorities allegedly forced over 60 girls to remove their undergarments to check if they were menstruating a week ago, an official said.The arrest...

Wife helped man rape 22-year-old in Kolkata, arrested: Police

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped in south Kolkatas Patuli area, said policewho on Monday arrested the accused and his wife, for aiding him in committing the crime.The survivor was known to the couple and they had helped her in gettin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020