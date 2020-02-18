Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader increases funds to tackle coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 08:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 08:43 IST
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong leader increases funds to tackle coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday increased a relief fund to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as she urged residents to accept the government's quarantine plans for returning passengers from a cruise ship stranded in Japan.

Lam said the government would increase handouts to tackle the outbreak to HK$28 billion ($3.60 billion) from HK$25 billion pledged previously, to ease the impact on the Chinese-ruled city's battered economy. Lam last week announced one-off payments to businesses across the Asian financial hub and the Hospital Authority.

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,800 people across the border in mainland China and one of 60 patients in Hong Kong. Anger has been brewing over Lam's handling of the crisis, with critics calling on her to shut the entire border with mainland China and some medical workers going on strike.

Lam has said a full closure of the border would be impractical, inappropriate and discriminatory. The virus has opened up a new front for protesters, coming after months of demonstrations over the perceived erosion of Hong Kong freedoms by Beijing, which China has denied.

Hundreds of anti-government protesters marched in multiple neighborhoods over the weekend against plans to turn some buildings into coronavirus centers. More than 300 Hong Kong passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess will be sent to a newly built public housing estate for quarantine when they arrive in the city from Japan on Thursday, Lam told a media conference.

"We currently don't have any back up plan, our construction works for other quarantine centers need time, and we have a few projects ongoing," Lam said in response to a question on public anger at the decision to house the cruise passengers in an area in the city's New Territories. The government is sending aircraft to bring back the passengers to Hong Kong where they will have to do a further 14 days of quarantine. They are among some 3,700 passengers and crew on the cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, which has been quarantined in Yokohama since Feb 3.

Separately, Hong Kong's Department of Health said it was prosecuting two people who tried to flee the city while they were meant to be in quarantine. The government imposed a mandatory two week quarantine period for anyone entering Hong Kong from the mainland from Feb 8.

People who break quarantine rules risk a HK$25,000 ($3,200) fine and six months' jail. Hong Kong citizens who have visited the mainland are meant to stay at home while non-residents must remain in their hotel or in government isolation centers. Travel restrictions and other efforts to contain the virus have added to economic strains brought on by months of protests, with tourist arrivals plummeting and residents staying away from shops at a time when the city is mired in its first recession in a decade.

($1 = 7.7675 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Japan completes virus testing for quarantined ship

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP All passengers and crew on board a ship quarantined off Japan have now been tested for the new coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, as more countries moved to evacuate citizens from the boat. South Korea became the la...

Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by coronavirus

Eds Changes slug San Francisco, Feb 18 AFP Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic, the US tech giant said Monday, warning that iPhone supplies worldwide would also be impacted, underlinin...

Neymar's PSG return "changes everything" for Dortmund clash: Tuchel

The return of Neymar from a rib injury in time for Tuesdays Champions League last 16 clash at Borussia Dortmund changes almost everything... and brings a lot of confidence to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates, coach Thomas Tuchel said. Tuc...

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020