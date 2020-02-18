Left Menu
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Victoria Beckham's black dresses, chunky platform boots stage 'gentle rebellion' at London Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham chose black dresses paired with distinctive belts and chunky thigh-high platform boots for a collection she characterized as a "gentle rebellion" at London Fashion Week on Sunday. The former Spice Girl pop star turned designer, who has also launched a beauty line, opened her show with a series of black mid-length dresses, before introducing whites, blues and plaid designs, plus platform boots in an array of bold colors, as well as high collared-blouses and oversized lapels. Suicide of 'Love Island' host sparks demands for tougher UK media rules

The death of one of Britain's most famous TV stars, "Love Island" host Caroline Flack, has sparked a debate over the behavior of the tabloid press and whether social media companies need to do more to remove toxic content. The 40-year-old Flack, the former presenter of the hugely popular reality show "Love Island" and a winner of Britain's version of "Dancing with the Stars", was found dead in her London flat on Saturday after she committed suicide. Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short NZ concert

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland. John broke down in tears at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium after he was unable to sing despite receiving medical attention. 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho gets hero's welcome in South Korea

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho was greeted with cheers and applause as he returned to South Korea on Sunday after his historic four-Oscar win. About 300 reporters and fans were waiting to greet Bong as he arrived at the Incheon International Airport. Knightley says film 'Misbehaviour' highlights battle for equality

Keira Knightley said her new film "Misbehaviour", the true story of how the Women's Liberation Movement disrupted the 1970 Miss World competition, felt relevant at a time when people were still fighting for equal treatment. Knightley, 34, plays a member of the Women's Liberation Movement, which storms the stage of the London theater where the beauty pageant was being held. That year Miss Grenada won, the first time a black competitor had taken the crown. ITV hit 'Love Island' to return on Monday after death of former presenter Flack

British broadcaster ITV said its popular reality show "Love Island" would return on Monday after it was taken off air following the death of former presenter Caroline Flack. Flack, 40, who appeared on many of ITV's biggest entertainment shows and won Britain's version of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2014, was found dead in her London flat on Saturday. 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Dominates Box Office With Mighty $57 Million Debut

Paramount's family film "Sonic the Hedgehog" ignited over Presidents Day weekend with $57 million in North America and $100 million globally, the best showing ever for a video game adaptation. "Sonic" is expected to earn $68 million through Monday, one of the best hauls for the holiday weekend. The better-than-expected start is even more notable since movies based on video games tend to be rejected by moviegoers.

