Ashraf Ghani secures second term as Afghan president

Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani secures the second term as Afghan president in the final results of the election. According to Devdiscourse sources, Extra security force has been established around the IEC compound on Jalalabad Road in Kabul.

Ashraf Ghani has secured a second term as president of Afghanistan, according to the final results of the September 28, 2019 poll released on Tuesday by the country's election commission. "The election commission... declares Mr. Ashraf Ghani, who has won 50.64 percent of the votes, as the president of Afghanistan," election commission chief Hawa Alam Nuristani told a press conference in Kabul.

The results had been delayed for nearly five months after allegations of vote-rigging from Ghani's main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, forced a recount.

The announcement comes as Dr. Abdullah Abdullah's team-mates have earlier warned for announcing the parallel government's concept in case of fraudulent election results.

Election results as just announced by the IEC. pic.twitter.com/SrKcZjxcXt — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) February 18, 2020

(With inputs from agencies.)

