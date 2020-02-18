Turkish court acquits 9 civil activists of terror charges

A court in Istanbul on Tuesday acquitted nine leading Turkish civil society activists of terrorism-related charges, including philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The defendants were accused of organizing mass anti-government protests in an attempt to overthrow the government in 2013. The court ruled that Kavala, the sole defendant still in jail, should be freed.

The protests began to protect a small park in central Istanbul from being redeveloped as an Ottoman-style shopping mall. But they grew into a wider protest movement across Turkey, challenging Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was the prime minister and is now Turkey's president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.