Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Eastern Libyan forces strike Tripoli port in new escalation

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 20:32 IST
UPDATE 2-Eastern Libyan forces strike Tripoli port in new escalation
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eastern Libyan forces attacked the seaport of Libya's capital on Tuesday as they targeted a Turkish vessel bringing in arms, an eastern official said, marking a new escalation in the battle for control of Tripoli. Eastern officials did not provide details about the alleged arms shipment at the port, which has remained open for food and other imports as rival factions battle for control of the capital.

The eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA) faction, led by Khalifa Haftar, started a campaign in April last year to take the city, which is the seat of the internationally recognized government also backed by Turkey. Authorities moved all ships including fuel tankers out of the port after Tuesday's attack, two-port officials said. The Tripoli forces said the LNA had fired four missiles.

Since January, Turkey has sent several ships carrying arms and heavy trucks to Tripoli and Misrata, another western port, diplomats say. The LNA, which is allied to a parallel government in the east, supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Russian mercenaries. Eastern ports and airports are out of range of the Tripoli forces.

Tuesday's attack happened as officers from the Tripoli forces and LNA prepared to meet for a second round of talks in Geneva to establish a permanent truce. Both sides refused again to sit in the same room, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame told reporters, although he said he was hopeful of making progress.

"So while the situation on the ground remains a situation where the truce is very fragile... nobody has so far reneged on the principle of accepting the truce and the political process is trying to find a way to move forward," he said. He added that a ceasefire was not a precondition for advancing on other matters such as how to better distribute state revenues from oil, saying economic discussions were going "pretty well".

"It is going pretty well on the economic side, but it is harder on the military side," he said. Salame said he had received conditions from tribesmen allied to eastern forces to lift a blockade of eastern oil export ports, but said they were quite general and would have to be tackled at a U.N.-led dialogue.

Tribesmen and other groups allied to the LNA joined with Haftar's forces a month ago to block major ports in eastern Libya and the southern Sharara oilfield, reducing oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day. Salame had spoken to some tribal leaders to hear their conditions to end the blockade. A further round of discussions is planned in Geneva next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport - a clean and green facility in Kolkata

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, commonly known as the Kolkata Airport, is a piece of modern architecture, equipped with world-class facilities keeping in view the hygiene and passenger services for all age groups. Built i...

UPDATE 1-Judge warns Weinstein defense lawyer not to talk to media after op-ed on trial

The judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape case on Tuesday warned his lead defense lawyer that she must not talk to the press until the jury has reached a verdict, two days after the attorney wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek magazine about th...

UPDATE 1-Iran oil projects reined in because of lack of funds -minister

Iran has had to reduce oil production projects because of a lack of funds and a drop in income from oil exports, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Tuesday, according to the official IRNA news agency.All attacks are against us and the inco...

Forged order: Bombay HC asks for probe, criminal proceedings

Taking serious note of a complaint of a forged order copy, the Bombay High Court hascalled for an internal inquiry as well as initiation of criminal proceedings against the unknown accused persons.Justice G S Patel was hearing a complaint f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020