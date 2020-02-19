Left Menu
Passengers leave Japan virus ship after 14-day quarantine

  • Yokohama
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 08:04 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 08:02 IST
Passengers who have tested negative for the new coronavirus and are not showing symptoms on Wednesday began leaving a cruise ship in Japan that has seen more than 500 cases of the potentially deadly disease. Some 500 passengers were expected to disembark in the coming hours after the start of an operation that authorities say could take up to three days as test results are processed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

