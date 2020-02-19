Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global warming causing "irreversible" mass melting in Antarctica - scientist

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:31 IST
Global warming causing "irreversible" mass melting in Antarctica - scientist
Image Credit: Flickr

Global warming was leading to an "irreversible" mass melting of the Antarctic ice and purging carbon from the atmosphere was the only solution to slow the process, an Australian climate scientist told Reuters on Wednesday.

Recent human activity has intensified global warming, which could result in a mass melting of Antarctica, said Zoe Thomas, a research fellow at the University of New South Wales who was part of an international team of scientists that recently published a paper on Antarctic ice melting. The study showed the world could lose most of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, which rests on the seabed and is fringed by floating ice, in a warmer world.

"What we're seeing with the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, that this starting of the melt, once we reach a certain threshold, will continue despite our efforts to stop it," she told Reuters. The team hopes to continue the research to determine how quickly the ice sheets responded to increased temperatures, which would help provide a more concrete time frame for the future.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Antarctica of 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.94 degrees Fahrenheit) was taken at a research base there on Feb. 6. If hotter temperatures were to sustain they could cause an extreme global sea-level rise. "This will gradually displace people as it goes," Thomas said. "We know this is already happening in small island communities and this will just continue to happen gradually as more and more houses are being inundated at high tide, then at the normal tide and then even at low tide."

Thomas said that the only thing that would slow down the ice melting was if economies across the world began de-carbonizing themselves. "Once we commit to this de-carbonised future can then we start thinking about potential options for trying to remove carbon from the atmosphere," she added.

Many advanced economies have pledged to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 though Australia is largely seen as dragging its feet on the issue despite recently suffering one of its worst bushfire seasons ever. According to a forecast published by Britain's Met Office last month, the fires contributed to one of the biggest annual increases in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the earth's atmosphere since record-keeping began more than 60 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

'Can env minister come to SC, explain proposal to introduce non-polluting vehicles'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its keenness to interact with the Union Environment Minister to deal with the issue of gradual conversion of all public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles EVs to curb air pollut...

Accomplished scientific leader and GSK veteran Dean Edney joins Sai Life Sciences

Hyderabad Telangana India Feb 19 ANIPRNewswire Sai Life Sciences, one of Indias fastest growing Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations CDMOs, today announced the appointment of Dr Dean Edney as Senior Vice President and Global He...

Bill to be tabled to make early schooling compulsory

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department will table a bill this year that will make two schooling years before Grade 1 compulsory. The Minister said this when she participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Addre...

European shares lifted by weaker euro, dip in new virus cases

European shares rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.The pan-European STOXX 600 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020