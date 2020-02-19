London Heathrow halts takeoffs due to aircraft blocking runway - Airlive

London's Heathrow airport halted some flights due to an aircraft blocking one its runways, the Airlive news website reported. "Takeoffs halted at London Heathrow," Airlive said. "An aircraft is blocking runway 27R at London Heathrow." A spokeswoman at Heathrow declined immediate comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.