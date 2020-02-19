Russia and Turkey failed to reach agreement at Syria talks -Lavrov
Russia and Turkey failed to reach an agreement at talks in Moscow aimed at easing tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Lavrov, told a news conference that Syrian government forces, which are mounting an offensive in Idlib, were upholding previous agreements on the region but also reacting to provocations.
Lavrov said militant attacks on Syrian and Russian forces in Idlib were continuing.
