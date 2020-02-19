Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia and Turkey failed to reach agreement at Syria talks -Lavrov

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:44 IST
Russia and Turkey failed to reach agreement at Syria talks -Lavrov
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russia and Turkey failed to reach an agreement at talks in Moscow aimed at easing tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov, told a news conference that Syrian government forces, which are mounting an offensive in Idlib, were upholding previous agreements on the region but also reacting to provocations.

Lavrov said militant attacks on Syrian and Russian forces in Idlib were continuing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

How many Muslims, Dalits? UIDAI has not followed rules-Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Unique Identification Authority ofIndia UIDAI for issuing notices to some people living here on Aadhaar card issue and alleged the agency did not followrules. The UIDAI on Tuesday said i...

Playing Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' was groundbreaking, says Ana de Armas

Knives Out star Ana de Armas says essaying the role of Marilyn Monroe in upcoming movie Blonde is a groundbreaking moment for her as it is for the first time that a Cuban actor is playing the Hollywood icon. The Andrew Dominik film, about t...

Two test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry spokesman

Preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases in Iran have come back positive, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency. The cases were in the city of Qom and the patients have been pu...

Time not ripe for women officers to get into combat roles: Western Command GOC

Western Command GOC Lt Gen R P Singh has hailed the Supreme Court order on giving permanent commission to women officers in the Army, but said time is not ripe for them to get into combat roles. Talking to reporters after an investiture cer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020