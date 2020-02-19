Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China revokes three Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:35 IST
UPDATE 3-China revokes three Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologise for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia", the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing made "stern representations" to the paper over the Feb. 3 column, which China criticised as racist and denigrating its efforts to combat a coronavirus epidemic, but the paper had failed to apologise or investigate those responsible.

"The Chinese people do not welcome media that publish racist statements and maliciously attack China," Geng told a daily briefing. "In light of this, China has decided to revoke the press cards of the three Wall Street Journal correspondents in Beijing, starting today."

He did not identify the journalists. The Wall Street Journal said its deputy bureau chief, Josh Chin, and reporters Chao Deng and Philip Wen, had been ordered to leave within five days. Chin and Deng are U.S. citizens and Wen is Australian. In a statement, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China expressed "deep concern and strong condemnation" over the move.

"The action taken against the Journal correspondents is an extreme and obvious attempt by the Chinese authorities to intimidate foreign news organizations by taking retribution against their China-based correspondents," it said. China's step comes after the United States said on Tuesday it would begin treating five Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations the same as foreign embassies.

Among these are the Xinhua news agency, China Global Television Network and China Daily Distribution Corp, which will be required to register employees and U.S. properties with the State Department. Geng said China opposed the new rules and Beijing reserved the right to respond.

China declined to renew credentials of another Wall Street Journal reporter last year. A person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters at the time that officials at China's foreign ministry, which accredits foreign journalists, had expressed displeasure at a story co-written by the reporter.

The June 30 report said Australian authorities were looking into the activities of one of President Xi Jinping's cousins as part of investigations into organised crime, money laundering and alleged Chinese influence-peddling. Foreigners are not allowed to work as journalists in China without official credentials, which are required to obtain a residence visa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE -How a teen fight-back is helping feminism flourish in Spain

Spanish teenagers Ari and Kalus may still be in school but they are already part of a young feminist collective, organising talks, performances and protests to fight for gender equality.At 17, they are among a growing number of teenagers at...

German grandma builds wheelchair ramps from Lego

Faced with rows of inaccessible shops and cafes, wheelchair user Rita Ebel has devised a low-tech high-fun solution - ramps made of Lego. For me it is just about trying to sensitise the world a little bit to barrier-free travel, Ebel said i...

Kejriwal meets ministers, top officers; asks them to prepare plan to implement '10 guarantees'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his cabinet colleagues and top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the 10 guarantees, including uninterrupted power supply and basic facilities for unauthorised col...

Aurobindo Pharma gets EIR with VAI classification from USFDA for Hyderabad unit

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report from the US health regulator with voluntary action indicated VAI status for its Unit-IV facility in Hyderabad. The United States Food and Drug A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020