Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. urges EU to use 5G by Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, seen on par with Huawei

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:46 IST
U.S. urges EU to use 5G by Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung, seen on par with Huawei
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

EU countries have no reason to use 5G mobile technology from Huawei because Sweden's Ericsson, Finland's Nokia and South Korea's Samsung are on par with the Chinese group in the field, a senior U.S. diplomat said.

Robert Strayer, deputy assistant secretary for cyber, international communications and information policy at the U.S. State Department, said on a visit to Lisbon it was "necessary to demystify" the notion that Huawei is more advanced in 5G. Washington wants its allies to ban Huawei, the world's largest producer of telecoms equipment, arguing the use of its kit creates the potential for espionage by China - a claim denied by Huawei and Beijing.

Its stance has sparked tensions with allies such as Britain, whose Prime Minister Boris Johnson has granted Huawei a limited role in building a 5G mobile network. Strayer said the United States is encouraging European countries to think carefully about the security and economic implications of rushing forward with using Huawei's technology.

"There is no way to fully mitigate any type of risk except the use of trusted vendors from democratic countries," Strayer told reporters. "The good news is Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung all provide 5G technology that is on par with the one Huawei is providing today. They are leading the world in the type of technology they have."

Huawei says it spent $15 billion last year on research to help it achieve market leadership and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no U.S. company could offer the same range of technology at a competitive price. Strayer said Western vendors such as Ericsson and Nokia will use an open architecture with more functionality, creating opportunities for companies in the United States and Europe to provide compatible equipment.

American companies like Dell, Cisco, Juniper, and VMware "want to play a future role", he said, seeing many European companies also getting involved. The European Union has said it would allow members to decide what part China's Huawei can play in 5G networks.

Portugal last month approved guidelines for its 5G strategy and launched a working group to permanently monitor the risks and security of this network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Merkel rejects reduction of EU budget rebates

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Germany rejected the reduction of rebates in negotiations on the European Union budget.Germany had a fundamental interest in a successful outcome to an EU summit, starting on Thursday, on the ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Presidential hopeful Bloomberg proposes new taxes, protections to rein in Wall StreetU.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday outlined a sweeping financia...

Merkel: I won't interfere in search for next leader of my party

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she would not interfere in the search for the next leader of her Christian Democrats CDU after the incumbent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said she would step down.I said I wont interfer...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Argentinas energy bust spawns ghost town in prized Vaca MuertaJust weeks into his young administration, Argentinas new president convened a meeting with executives from Chevron Corp , Roy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020