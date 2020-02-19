EU's Breton eyes rules for online platforms acting as gatekeepers
Online platforms that act as gatekeepers face new rules that will curb their power, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Wednesday, a sign of Europe's tougher line against U.S. tech giants Facebook, Google and Amazon.
"We see some platforms as gatekeepers, that is not what we want. We will have some ex-ante regulations," Breton told a news conference.
The three companies are already on the radar of EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Thierry Breton
- EU
- Amazon
- Europe
- Margrethe Vestager
ALSO READ
Must make commitment to carbon neutrality universal, UN chief urges
UK and EU clash over trade with 11 months to make a deal
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT
Granules India divests entire stake in Granules-Biocause Pharmaceutical
Rising populism stokes homophobic hate speech across Europe - rights group