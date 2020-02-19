New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 19 (AP) A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing: — Mainland China: 2,004 deaths among 74,185 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei — Hong Kong: 63 cases, 2 deaths — Macao: 10

— Japan: 702 cases, including 621 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death — Singapore: 84 — South Korea: 51

— Thailand: 35 — Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 23 cases, 1 death — Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16 — United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China — Australia: 14

— France: 12 cases, 1 death — United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9 — Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death — India: 3

— Italy: 3 — Russia: 2

— Spain: 2 — Iran: 2

— Belgium: 1 — Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1 — Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1 — Finland: 1 (AP) CPS

