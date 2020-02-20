Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China's Hubei reports 349 new coronavirus cases, lowest since Jan 25

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hubei
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 05:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 05:08 IST
UPDATE 2-China's Hubei reports 349 new coronavirus cases, lowest since Jan 25
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's central Hubei province had 349 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the province's health commission said on Thursday, down from 1,693 cases a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 25.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Hubei to 62,031. The number of new confirmed cases on Wednesday was the final tally following deductions of 279 cases from 10 cities in Hubei, according to the health commission.

The number of new cases reported by the commission every day is a net figure that includes such deductions. Excluding the deductions, the number of new cases on Wednesday stood at 628.

The death toll in Hubei from the outbreak reached 2,029 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 108 from the previous day. Most of the new deaths on Wednesday were in Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 88 new deaths, down from 116 on Tuesday. A total of 1,585 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-IMF calls Argentine debt 'unsustainable,' says bondholders must help resolve crisis

The International Monetary Fund warned Argentinas bondholders on Wednesday that they would likely need to take a hit to help resolve the countrys unsustainable debt burden. The fund, wrapping up a week-long visit to Argentina, said rising p...

UPDATE 2-Trump names U.S. envoy to Germany acting director of national intelligence

President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a strong supporter of his policies, to be acting director of national intelligence. Rick has represented our Country exceedingly well and I look forward t...

More passengers to disembark from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan

A second group of about 600 Japanese and foreign passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo was set to disembark on Thursday after two-weeks quarantined onboard, as criticism of Japans handling of the outbreak mounted...

Four 5-star hotels in Mumbai receive bomb threat

Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.The sender of the email claimed to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba, police said.The investigation in the matter is underway. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020