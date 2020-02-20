Gunman suspected of deadly shootings found dead - German police

A gunman suspected of killing eight people in a western German city has been found dead at his home, police said on Thursday. Another body was found at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of Frankfurt where the shootings took place. "There are no indications that other suspects were involved," police said on Twitter.

