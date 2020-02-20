Some victims of German shooting have Kurdish roots - Bild

Some of the victims of a suspected far-right shooting rampage in the German town of Hanau were of Kurdish descent, Bild daily reported on Thursday, without citing its sources.

It said the nine victims of the shooting at shisha bars included five young people, including a woman. People with Kurdish roots were among the victims, it said.

