India will be Guest of Honour at the International Tourism Fair of Madagascar

India will be the Guest of Honour at the International Tourism Fair of Madagascar, said Abhay Kumar, India's Ambassador to Madagascar, on Thursday in Antananarivo. "To prepare for the International Tourism Fair in Madagascar that will be held in June, representatives of 22 Indian tour agencies are visiting the country to explore the tourism potential," said Abhay Kumar while addressing a press conference.

"This is for the first time that such a large contingent of Indian tour operators is visiting the country. This shows that there is a great interest among the Indian tourism industry about Madagascar. This is a new beginning," he added. The Ambassador also interacted with the Indian tour operators who expressed their enthusiasm about the Indian Ocean nation as an excellent tourism destination.

The representatives of 22 Indian tour agencies are in Madagascar since February 15. Last year, the Tourism Board of Madagascar had done a roadshow in India wherein they told the Indian Tour Operators about the exciting tourism opportunities in their country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.