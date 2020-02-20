Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angola's Isabel dos Santos says repaid bulk of loans to Portuguese banks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Luanda
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:57 IST
Angola's Isabel dos Santos says repaid bulk of loans to Portuguese banks
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Angolan billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos said on Thursday her companies in Portugal, where prosecutors seized her bank accounts last week, still owed local banks 180 million euros ($195 million) after repaying the bulk of the loans.

Dos Santos' assets in Angola were seized late last year over allegations that she steered $1 billion to companies where she and her husband held stakes. Portugal's prosecutor followed suit on Feb. 11, freezing her personal accounts and those of the firms she directly owns in the country. Dos Santos, reputedly Africa's richest woman, said in a statement on Thursday Portuguese banks loaned the European-registered firms she controls around 571 million euros over the past few years. Her companies repaid 391 million "without ever missing a payment", she said, leaving 180 million to reimburse.

She also said that, unlike in Angola, the Portuguese asset freeze prevented her from paying salaries and taxes at her own firms, which include venture capital and private equity firm Fidequity and smaller companies handling her investment in the country. "The inexplicable and unfounded arrest of my personal and company accounts in Portugal is preventing account activity in various banks, with a serious risk of destroying value for all stakeholders," she said in a statement sent to Reuters.

She said that "we will continue to do everything to meet our obligations with the financial partners", as well as with the workers and the state. Portuguese paper Expresso, part of the International Consortium of Journalists that revealed hundreds of thousands of documents on the businesswoman's activities, reported last week that dos Santos' companies owed thirteen Portuguese banks a total of 570 million euros.

The majority consists of loans relating to dos Santos' investment in engineering firm Efacec, in which she bought a controlling stake for around 200 million euros in 2015. Banks involved include Caixa Geral de Depositos, Portugal's largest public sector bank. Efacec said in January that dos Santos would withdraw from the firm's shareholding structure, but it is not yet clear who will buy her shares. It also said last week it was operating normally despite the seizure of dos Santos' bank accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Municipalities embark on debt collection, SALGA resolves

The South Africa Local Government Association SALGA has resolved that the countrys municipalities embark on a rigorous debt collection and restructuring process - in an effort to prop up their coffers.This intervention is part of wide-rangi...

U.S. accuses Russia of cyberattack in Georgia that disrupted websites, TV stations

The United States on Thursday blamed Russia for a cyberattack against Georgia in October that Washington said disrupted operations of the Georgian government and privately-run websites and interrupted the broadcast of at least two major tel...

UPDATE 4-Two passengers from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan die, authorities defend quarantine

Two elderly passengers became the first people from aboard a cruise ship moored near Tokyo to die of the coronavirus, the Japanese government said on Thursday, as hundreds more passengers disembarked after two weeks quarantine. The 621 coro...

Whale sharks getting injured by ships in Indian Ocean: Experts

A large number of whale sharks, often spotted along the Indian coast, are being lately found with injury marks caused due to ships and boats sailing in the Indian Ocean, marine experts have said. The Indian Ocean is home to 75 per cent of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020