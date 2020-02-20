Govt rejects China's objections over Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday dismissed the objections raised by China on Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh saying the state is an integral part of India. "It (Arunachal Pradesh) is an integral part of India. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state as they do to any other states of India. Objecting to visit of an Indian leader to any state in India does not stand to reason," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a weekly briefing here while responding to reports of China objecting to Home Minister's visit to the north-eastern state.

Earlier in the day, Shah assured the people of Arunachal Pradesh that Article 371, which grants some temporary, transition and special provisions to particular states, will not be "touched". "After the abrogation of Article 370, a lot of rumours were spread that Article 371, too, would be abrogated. Today, on the statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh, I want to tell the people of Northeast that Article 371 would not be touched," he said while addressing the 34th statehood day function of Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

