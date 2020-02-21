5.4 magnitude earthquake strike Indonesia
An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Friday morning (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 3:24 am, was located at a depth of 157 kilometres, about 229 kilometres NorthWest of Saumlaki, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)
